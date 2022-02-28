CNG Stations In Guwahati Soon, Says OIL

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations will be installed across Guwahati, the Chiarman and Managing Director of Oil India Limited (OIL) said on Monday.
OIL chief Sushil Chandra Mishra also said that the residents of Guwahati will soon receive gas supply at their homes via pipelines.
OIL will implement the project to make gas available via pipelines in Guwahati in different phases, Mishra said. The project is being undertaken collaboratively by OIL India, Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) and Assam Gas Company.
He made the announcement while addressing a press conference today during which he made several other statements.
Expressing the corporation’s plans of introducing CNG stations in the city, Mishra said, “CNG stations will be installed in Guwahati by June.” He then added that ethanol does not harm vehicles.
“Sadiya will become the deepest oil well in the history of OIL India. Oil India has benefited to a great extent from rising oil prices and higher production,” he said.
Mishra further went on to say that India's second-largest Centre-owned hydrocarbon exploration and production corporation also had plans to set up hydrogen production plants in Assam.
“OIL is mulling over plans to set up Hydrogen production plants in Assam,” he said, adding, “With the launch of hydrogen project, many establishments will come up in Assam.”
Speaking on the Baghjan crisis, the managing director of OIL said, “We have given assistance to everyone affected from the gas leak incident in Baghjan. Production has returned to normal in Baghjan now.”
Notably, on May 27, 2020, a major blowout at Well No. 5 in the Baghjan Oil Field under Oil India Limited in Assam’s Tinsukia district resulted in a leak of natural gas. The leaking well caught fire later on and the incident also led to the deaths of three people.
The blowout was plugged on November 15, 2020, 173 days after the actual leak with intervention from experts brought in from abroad.