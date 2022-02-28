CNG Stations In Guwahati Soon, Says OIL

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations will be installed across Guwahati, the Chiarman and Managing Director of Oil India Limited (OIL) said on Monday.

OIL chief Sushil Chandra Mishra also said that the residents of Guwahati will soon receive gas supply at their homes via pipelines.

OIL will implement the project to make gas available via pipelines in Guwahati in different phases, Mishra said. The project is being undertaken collaboratively by OIL India, Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) and Assam Gas Company.

He made the announcement while addressing a press conference today during which he made several other statements.

Expressing the corporation’s plans of introducing CNG stations in the city, Mishra said, “CNG stations will be installed in Guwahati by June.” He then added that ethanol does not harm vehicles.

“Sadiya will become the deepest oil well in the history of OIL India. Oil India has benefited to a great extent from rising oil prices and higher production,” he said.