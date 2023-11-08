Assam: 13 Students Fall Ill After Consuming Mid-Day Meal in Jorhat; DC Orders Inquiry

13 students of a school in Assam’s Jorhat fell ill after consuming mid-day meal on Wednesday, reports said.
The incident occurred at the Dahotia Higher Secondary School in Jorhat. According to reports, at least 13 students of the school suffered from food poisoning fell ill after consuming the afternoon meal.
Right after the incident, all the victim students were rushed to the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH).
According to Pulak Mahanta, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Jorhat district, out of the 13 students, seven of them were released after undergoing treatment. The other six were shifted for better medical care.
The Jorhat DC has ordered a detailed enquiry into the incident. The food samples also have been collected, reports said.
Reports said that a total of 104 students had consumed the mid-day meal today. In order to track the health condition of the students of the schools, two teams have been constituted, the DC stated.
Mahanta also mentioned that the dispensary has been activated for the initial treatment in case any health concern rises at night. He also said that a major health check up of all students of the school will be done on Thursday.