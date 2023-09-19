Assam Govt Starts Including Eggs In Mid-Day Meals Of Schools In Tea Garden Areas
In a significant move, the Assam government has started providing three eggs for each student a week in the mid-day meal of schools in the tea garden areas of the state.
The initiative was taken under the Prime Minister’s Poshan programme.
Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said informed that the state government has started three eggs a week (Monday, Wednesday and Friday) under PM Poshan in 2,429 schools of tea garden areas covering 2,49,042 students effective from September 18 (Monday).
Earlier in the day, Pegu visited Amchong Tea Estate Model School in Kamrup-Metro district and joined the students for the mid-day meal.
The Assam Cabinet, last year, had given its nod to include eggs in the mid-day meal served in the schools in the tea garden areas.