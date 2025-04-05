Assam: 137 Paramedical Students in Limbo After Being Barred from Exams

A major controversy has erupted after students from the tea tribe community, studying at the Regional Institute of Paramedical Technology in Assam's Sonapur, were denied the opportunity to appear for their B-Pharm examinations.

According to sources, the institute refunded the Rs 5,000 registration fee collected from each of the 137 students but failed to inform them in advance that they would not be allowed to sit for the exams. This development has left the students mentally distressed, as their academic progress now faces uncertainty right in the start of their four-year course.

Reportedly, the students were enrolled under a free medical education scheme facilitated by the Adivasi Welfare and Development Council. However, concerns have now been raised over the admission process, as these students were allegedly enrolled without clearing the mandatory entrance examination prescribed by Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health and Sciences.

Accusations have surfaced that the management of the Regional Institute of Paramedical Technology prioritized monetary gains over academic integrity by enrolling students who had not qualified through the standard procedure. This has led to serious questions regarding the role of the council’s Chief Executive Member (CEM) Durga Hasda in the entire process.

The future of 137 students across the B-Pharm, D-Pharm, BMLT, and BPT courses now hangs in the balance. Allegations suggest that the admissions were granted without a tender process, allowing a private institution to admit students in violation of standard entrance norms.

The controversy has sparked widespread concern, with demands for accountability from the authorities involved. The students now await a resolution that will safeguard their education and future.