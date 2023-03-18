Assam: 14 Arrested For Assault On Cops

As many as 14 persons were arrested from Sontali in Assam’s Kamrup Rural district on Friday night in an assault case where three police personnel sustained grievous injuries.

The arrested include women and also elderly people.

Earlier yesterday, a team of Sontali police had arrived at the scene to arrest an individual who is accused of rape.

The situation quickly escalated after the police personnel were attacked by the family of the accused along with many others. Three cops were injured during the ordeal.

It is also alleged that a few miscreants tried to snatch the service pistol of one of the police officers but were unsuccessful.

The incident took place when the team of police went to number 3 South Rangapani area to arrest one Munnaf Ali, a rape-accused.

Later, the injured cops were admitted to a hospital for medical treatment.