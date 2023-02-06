Turkey Earthquake: At Least 95 Killed, Several Trapped

At least 95 people have been killed, while many are feared trapped under the debris in Turkey after two massive earthquakes rocked the nation early on Monday morning.

News broke out today that a massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake had rocked central Turkey, which was followed by another quake measuring around 6.8 magnitude on the Richter scale. The two tremors were about 10 minutes apart.

According to reports, the tremors were felt as far as in Syria, Lebanon and Cyprus. The earthquake caused major damages with numerous buildings collapsing. Officials informed that several buildings in Aleppo in northern Syria were brought to the ground by the quake.

Meanwhile, President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan tweeted saying, “Search and rescue teams have been immediately dispatched to the areas hit by the earthquake.”

In addition, a Reuters witness in Diyarbakir, which is about 350 kilometers to the east, said that window panes were shattered in the tremors that lasted for about a minute.

Moreover, the director of Turkish Red Cross appealed to the people to leave damaged buildings immediately and that the organization is working towards mobilizing relief services to the affected regions.