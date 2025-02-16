Guwahati: Husband Beats Wife to Death in Ulubari, Confesses

A gruesome crime unfolded in Guwahati’s Ulubari locality, where a man brutally murdered his wife before surrendering to the police. The accused, identified as Rubul Sharma, confessed to killing his wife, Shreya Bhattacharyya, by beating her to death over a domestic dispute.

The couple had been living as tenants for the past two years in House No. 18 near Family Court, Ulubari. Shreya, originally from Dawki, Meghalaya, was a fourth-semester undergraduate student at Arya Vidyapeeth College, while Rubul Sharma, a native of Nalbari, worked as a car driver.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Rubul Sharma walked into the police station early in the morning and admitted to the crime.

"At around 9:30 AM, Rubul Sharma walked into the police station and surrendered himself," said the ADCP.

"He informed us that he had murdered his wife near the Family Court in Ulubari. A police team immediately rushed to the scene to investigate. Upon arrival, we discovered the body of the deceased, identified as Shreya. She succumbed to multiple blows inflicted by a rod," the official added.

Police suspect the crime occurred at around 8 AM. Shockingly, the couple’s two-year-old daughter was present in the house when the incident took place.

Authorities immediately recovered Shreya’s body and sent it for post-mortem examination at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Before surrendering, Rubul attempted to justify his actions by claiming that Shreya was involved in an extramarital affair. He alleged that she had an illicit relationship with a man from Nagaon.

"I found out that my wife was having an illicit relationship with another man," Rubul told the police.

"She was involved with a young man named Hemanta Kalita from Nagaon."

Rubul further claimed that when he confronted Kalita over the phone, Shreya turned against him and began harassing him.

"She even sent me inappropriate videos with other men," he alleged.

However, Shreya’s family and close friends have strongly refuted these allegations, calling them a desperate attempt to shift blame. They accused Rubul of subjecting Shreya to prolonged abuse and isolation.

"Shreya had no relationship with any other man," said one of her close friends.

They further alleged that Rubul exerted complete control over Shreya, restricting her movement and isolating her from the outside world.

"Rubul never allowed her to step out of the house. He kept her locked inside their home," the friend added.

Shreya’s acquaintances revealed that Rubul had eloped with her and married her before she turned 18.

"He should be arrested under child marriage laws," a friend stated.

Financial troubles also played a significant role in the couple’s strained relationship. Family members claimed Rubul had no stable source of income and was entirely dependent on Shreya’s parents for financial support.

"It was Shreya’s parents who financially supported him, as he had no means to provide for his family," a relative disclosed.

Additionally, allegations of domestic violence have surfaced, painting a grim picture of Shreya’s married life.

"Rubul subjected Shreya to brutal torture on multiple occasions," the friend further stated, emphasizing that she had endured severe physical and emotional distress throughout the marriage.

The Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Paltan Bazar Police Station confirmed that Rubul had been taken into custody.

"Rubul confessed that he killed his wife over suspicions of an extramarital affair. He came to the station at 9:30 AM and informed us about the crime. He has already been arrested," the OC stated.

A crime scene recreation was conducted at the couple’s residence as part of the ongoing investigation.

"Further investigation is underway," the OC added.