Assam SCERT Scam: Court Denies Bail to All Six Accused

The special judge's court on Tuesday denied bail to all six accused in connection to the Rs 105 crore-State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) scam in Assam.
The accused individuals, namely Hunmoni Nath, Bhaskar Hazarika, Manoj Das, David Adhikary, Benin Doley, and Rajesh Kumar Joshi, had sought bail but were rejected by the court.
Earlier on June 1, AAP leader Bidyut Kalita was suspended from the party for his alleged involvement in the Rs. 105 crore-State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) scam.
Kalita was temporarily suspended from the post for his alleged involvement in the scam.
Notably, Bidyut Kalita, a resident of Mirza, was summoned by the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell in connection with the scam. However, it was learnt that he had been absconding over fear of arrest since the summon notice was sent to him.