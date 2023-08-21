Assam: 15 Bol Bom Devotees Injured as Vehicle Overturns in Golaghat

As many as 15 people were grievously injured after a vehicle carrying ‘Bol Bom’ devotees lost control and overturned at the National Highway 39 in Assam Golaghat district on Monday.
As per sources, a group of devotees were traveling in a Tata Ace bearing registration number AS05AC2468 from Numaligarh’s Baba Than towards Purabangla.
The speeding vehicle reportedly lost control and overturned near the Govindapur Tea Estate at NH-39. As per reports, 15 devotees sustained major injuries post the incident. Two of the injured devotees are currently in a critical condition, sources said.
All the injured persons are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.
Further, it is alleged that the driver of the vehicle was under the influence of alcohol due to which the road mishap occurred.
In a similar incident, at least 18 people sustained injuries in a massive accident that took place in Assam's Nagaon on Sunday as a vehicle carrying 'Bol Bom' devotees crashed into another vehicle.
According to information received, the vehicle that caused the accident was travelling from Sutirpar village in the Juria tehsil in Nagaon and was headed toward Reng Beng when the accident took place.