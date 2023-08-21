Assam: 15 Bol Bom Devotees Injured as Vehicle Overturns in Golaghat

In a similar incident, at least 18 people sustained injuries in a massive accident that took place in Assam's Nagaon on Sunday as a vehicle carrying 'Bol Bom' devotees crashed into another vehicle.

According to information received, the vehicle that caused the accident was travelling from Sutirpar village in the Juria tehsil in Nagaon and was headed toward Reng Beng when the accident took place.