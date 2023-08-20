Assam: 18 Bol Bom Devotees Injured As Vehicle Meets With Accident In Nagaon

At least 18 people sustained injuries in a massive accident that took place in Assam's Nagaon on Sunday, reports emerged.
As per the initial reports, the incident took place at Kathiatali town in the Nagaon district of Assam as a vehicle carrying 'Bol Bom' devotees crashed into another vehicle.
According to information received, the vehicle that caused the accident was travelling from Sutirpar village in the Juria tehsil in Nagaon and was headed toward Reng Beng when the accident took place.
It has come to the fore that out of the 18, two are in serious condition and have been rushed for immediate medical attention.
Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle that caused the accident fled from the scene, as per the reports.
Elsewhere, in another major road mishap in Assam's Kaziranga, one youth was killed on the spot.
Preliminary reports stated that the accident took place as a two-wheeler rammed into a truck from behind.
The resulting accident claimed the life of one Jintu Orang, a resident of Geleki village in the Golaghat district of Assam.
Officials informed that the accident took place on the national highway 37.