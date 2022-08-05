Assam: 15 cattle heads seized in Bongaigaon’s Manikpur

As many as 15 cattle heads were seized on Friday in Manikpur’s Jamdaha of Bongaigaon district in Assam.

They were seized with the help of Gou Suraksha (Cow Protection) Maha Sangha Bongaigaon Committee.

Later, the seized cattle heads were handed over to Gerukabari Police Station in Manikpur.

Earlier, Assam police on Sunday seized a truck on suspicion of illegal cattle smuggling at Kohora under Assam’s Kaziranga.

According to sources, around 40 cattle heads were recovered from inside the truck.