Assam: 15 cattle heads seized in Bongaigaon’s Manikpur

As many as 15 cattle heads were seized on Friday in Manikpur’s Jamdaha of Bongaigaon district in Assam.
They were seized with the help of Gou Suraksha (Cow Protection) Maha Sangha Bongaigaon Committee.
Later, the seized cattle heads were handed over to Gerukabari Police Station in Manikpur.
Earlier, Assam police on Sunday seized a truck on suspicion of illegal cattle smuggling at Kohora under Assam’s Kaziranga.
According to sources, around 40 cattle heads were recovered from inside the truck.
Two persons were arrested in connection to the seizure.
Assam police in July seized a cattle laden pick up van in National Highway in Rangia. They recovered 12 cattle heads from the van.
Three suspects were arrested in connection to it.
For the past few months Assam has been actively able to protect cattle heads from smuggling.
