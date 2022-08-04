Security Forces Seize Foreign Cigarettes Worth Rs 2 Crore In Mizoram

In a major haul, security forces seized an illegal consignment of foreign cigarettes worth over Rs 2 crore in Mizoram’s Champhai district.

The consignment was seized during a joint operation carried out by troopers of the Assam Rifles and the Custom Preventive Force.

During the operation, a total of 200 cases of foreign cigarettes were seized valued at Rs 2,60,00,000 from Tlangsam area of the district.

“In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered 200 cases of foreign origin cigarettes worth Rs 2,60,00,000/- in general area Tlangsam, Champhai district,” an official statement read.

The seized items were later handed over to customs preventive force in Champhai for further legal proceedings

“Ongoing smuggling is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram, especially along the India-Myanmar Border,” the statement added.