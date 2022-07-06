Assam: 15 Critically Injured In Udalguri Accident

At least 15 persons were grievously injured in a road accident that took place in Udalguri under the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) in Assam.

Sources said that the ‘Maxximmo’ vehicle in which they were travelling in fell into a ditch near Bhairabkunda area, injuring the passengers.

The victims were en-route Danashri river for idol immersion when the incident happened, sources said.

On Tuesday, as many as 12 people were injured in a head-on collision accident that took place in Assam’s Gossaigaon under BTR.

According to sources, the incident occurred in Damrapara area wherein a passenger bus collided head-on with a truck.

No casualty was reported.