Two Youths from Manipur Shot Dead in Myanmar

Two youths hailing from Manipur’s border town Moreh were shot dead in Myanmar.

The two youths belonging to Tamil community was shot at Myanmar’s Tamu town on Tuesday morning. The two youths had travelled to Tamu, to meet friends when they were shot dead from a close range.

The deceased duo has been identified as P. Mohan (28) and M. Pyanar (32).

According to local sources, Mohan was an autorickshaw driver and a resident of Gamnom Veng and Pyanar ran a small shop in Moreh.

Hotels and shops were shut down in Moreh as a sign of protest against the killings.

According to reports, the youths were shot dead by Pyu Shaw Htee, a militia affiliated with Myanmar military.