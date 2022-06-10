Assam: 15 Toppers of HSLC Exam Felicitated in Baksa

A district level felicitation programme of 15 toppers of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Assam High Madrassa (AHM) examinations under SEBA (Board of Secondary Education) was held the conference hall of the DC office in Baksa district of Assam on Friday.

The felicitation ceremony was conducted in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Aayush Garg, IAS, Dr. Ashraful Amin, ADC, Banti Talukdar, ADC and Sanjib Sarma, ADC Inspector of Schools, Bhaben Deury, officers of Samagra Shiksha and parents and teachers of the toppers.

The students were felicitated by the district administration and education department.

The dignitaries present at the occasion delivered their valuable speeches for motivating the students.

Meanwhile, students who attended the function expressed their gratitude for organizing the felicitation programme and boosting their morals.