Assam: Jayanta Malla Baruah Assumes Charge as New Cabinet Minister

After taking oath as the Minister of Public health Engineering, Tourism, Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship in the Assam Cabinet on Thursday, Jayanta Malla Baruah attended his office at Janata Bhawan in Dispur for the first time on Friday.

Baruah prayed to the almighty before taking charge at his office with a promise of working for the betterment and development of the people of the state.

Baruah also meet other officers of various departments and discussed on ways to give a new dimension to all the departments.

The minister hoped that God would bestow blessings on him so that he could achieve dreams and aspirations of the people of Assam and chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Meanwhile, Baruah also thanked all people of Assam for helping him fulfil his dream to attain the position.

Taking to twitter, Jayanta Malla Baruah wrote, “Following the path of HPM @narendramodi ji, HHM @AmitShahji, Hon'ble @BJP4India Prez @JPNadda ji, GS(org)@blsanthosh ji, @BJP4Assam Prez @Bhabesh_KalitaR dada I shall forever be committed towards serving my motherland.”

Further, Baruah also tweeted, “With the blessings of the almighty and bharatmata, chaired for the first time at my office as a minister of Govt of Assam. Under the guidance of HCM Dr @himantabiswa sir I'm obliged to perform my duties to the best of my abilities.”