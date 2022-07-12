Assam: 150 Pigs Culled in Mangaldoi after Swine Flu Outbreak

After the outbreak of swine flu across several areas in Darrang district of Assam, a total of 150 pigs were culled in Mangaldoi on Tuesday.

This step was taken by the district administration as a measure to control the spread of the infection. The pigs were culled and buried in pits by the district administration at Kamarpara in Mangaldoi .

Notably, the flu was detected in pigs in several areas of the district including Pathorighat, Komarpara and Godhia Para. The infection had spread in the Darrang district after the floods in Assam.

The spread of the infection in the district has now become a major cause of concern for the pig farmers.