BSF Troopers Arrest 1 For Smuggling Narcotics At Indo-Bangladesh Border

In yet another success in its drive against trans-border crime and narcotics trafficking, on Tuesday, vigilant Seema Praharis under the aegis of Border Security Force Guwahati Frontier apprehended a smuggler along with prohibited cough syrup along the Indo–Bangladesh international border.
BSF troops apprehended a Bangladeshi national along with 103 bottles of prohibited cough syrup on the Indo-Bangladesh international border near bordering village Kaiterbari in the Cooch Behar district of West Bengal. The consignment was meant to be smuggled to Bangladesh.
In another operation, on reliable intelligence input, the border men seized an E-Rickshaw along with 700 bottles prohibited cough syrup on India-Bangladesh international border near bordering village Dhumerkata, Distt- Coochbehar (WB).
The apprehended smuggler along with the seized items are being handed over to nearest Police Station for further legal action.
Keeping in view the vulnerability of border, heightened activities of drug traffickers and anti-national elements on the border, BSF troops are always alert towards the issues of trans- border crimes including drug trafficking & illegal trans-border crimes and are making all out efforts to prevent commission of such crimes.