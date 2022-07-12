BSF Troopers Arrest 1 For Smuggling Narcotics At Indo-Bangladesh Border

In yet another success in its drive against trans-border crime and narcotics trafficking, on Tuesday, vigilant Seema Praharis under the aegis of Border Security Force Guwahati Frontier apprehended a smuggler along with prohibited cough syrup along the Indo–Bangladesh international border.

BSF troops apprehended a Bangladeshi national along with 103 bottles of prohibited cough syrup on the Indo-Bangladesh international border near bordering village Kaiterbari in the Cooch Behar district of West Bengal. The consignment was meant to be smuggled to Bangladesh.