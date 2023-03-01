Assam: 152 Boxes of Soap Containing Heroin Seized by Sonai Police

The Sonai Police on Tuesday seized a large consignment of Drugs from Kachudaram village in Cachar district.

As many as 152 boxes of soap containing heroin has been seized by the Sonai Police during the late hours of Tuesday.

According to sources, the heroin weighed about half a Kilogram. The market value of the junk is estimated at crores of rupees.

Though the legal authorities managed to seize the entire consignment, they couldn’t get hold of the smugglers.

The Smugglers fled the scene even before the police got there as they got the information about the raid.

In another instance, a consignment of drugs worth Rs 23 crore was seized by the Assam Police on Monday.

The state police and CPRF seized 5 kg brown sugar from a person who was travelling in a bus to Nagaland.

The bus was intercepted at the Bokajan area. The accused was identified as Sunil Kumar who hails from Siwan district in Bihar.

Earlier, in another case, in a joint raid led by CRPF and Nagaon Police, huge quantities of narcotic substances were recovered. According to officials, as many as 15 boxes filled with illicit drugs were seized during the raids.

Six people including a woman were detained by the officials during the operation in Nagaon’s Juria. Those apprehended were identified as Anarul Hussain, Inamul Haque, Sahidul Islam, Saiful Islam, Mainuddin and Johora Khatun.

Moreover, along with the major drug bust in Nagaon, officials also recovered Rs 5 lakhs in cash, three motorcycles and an e-rickshaw.