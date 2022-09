As many as 16 labourers fell ill due to suspected food poisoning in Assam’s Biswanath district on Thursday.

The incident was reported from Madhupur village in the district.

According to sources, the labourers fell ill after consuming food organised by their contractor in a hotel.

It is alleged that the food was distributed in buckets which were used for storing chemical fertilizers.

Following the incident, all of them were admitted Biswanath Chariali Civil Hospital for medical treatment.