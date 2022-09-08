IED Recovered Outside BJP Office In Manipur's Imphal

Tensions prevailed in Manipur’s Imphal after a powerful improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered nearby a local BJP office on Thursday.

According to reports, the IED was later safely defused by a bomb disposal squad of the Manipur police.

The suspected IED, weighing around 4kgs, was planted in front of the BJP’s ward committee office at ward no 16 in Singjamei assembly constituency of Manipur.

Following the incident, the entire area was cordoned off and vehicles were stopped from entering or exiting the area to ensure the safety of the people.

It is not yet known who was responsible for planting the bomb, Manipur police said.

An investigation into the matter has been launched.