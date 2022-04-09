Assam: 16 Villages in Hailakandi to be Developed as Model Villages

Sixteen villages in Hailakandi district in Assam will be developed as model villages during the current financial year, said an official on Saturday.

District Development Commissioner Ranajit Kumar Laskar said that of the 16 model villages, Pradhan Mantri Aadarsh Gram Yojana will be implemented in 10 villages and they will receive rupees twenty lakh each for various works.

The selected 10 model villages under Prime Minister Adarsh Gram Yojana are Barbond part III, Bakrihawar Part II and III, North Narayanpur Part IV, Palarpar, Ramnathpur Part V, Gharmurra Part V, Jacobpura Part V, Dhalai-Malai Part VI, Harishnagar Part I. The six model villages under Asom Adarsh Gram Yojana are Barbond Part I, Bhajantipur Part I, Rongpur Part VI, Dhalai-Malai Part V, North Kanchanpur Part II, Mohanpur Part II.

Laskar asked all the official heads of the district to extend their help for the successful implementation of the model village schemes.

Also Read: Congress Leader Ashima Bordoloi Quits Party