Congress Leader Ashima Bordoloi Quits Party

Congress leader and daughter of Robin Bordoloi, Ashima Bordoloi resigned the party on Saturday.

Resigning from the party, Ashima Bordoloi said that she quit the party with deep sorrow.

Addressing the media after resigning from the party, Bordoloi said, “The Congress party has used the title ‘Bordoloi’ but they have not given the actual respect.”

She further claimed that the party has not even helped her during the assembly election. She also expressed dissatisfaction over the work of the party.

“The party doesn’t pay any significance to the party member. The party doesn’t pay any respect to the members if they don’t get money,” Bordoloi claimed.

While asked if she has any plan to join BJP or any other party, Bordoloi said that she has not yet decided in which party she will join.

Congress failed to identify the people who worked for the party. They used the title of my father but has not provided any facility, she added.

