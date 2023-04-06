Assam: 16-Wheeler Truck Runs Over Footpath In Bokakhat, Alarms Locals

In a bizarre incident that took place in Assam’s Bokakhat town, a 16-wheeler truck was found to be running on the footpath along with a scooty and a bicycle.

The incident took place near Liza PCO, and it has caused great concern among the locals.

According to eyewitnesses, the truck was moving at a high speed and was seen riding on the footpath, which is meant for pedestrians. The scooty and the bicycle were also seen riding along with the truck on the footpath. The three riders, including two women on the bicycle and raksha scooty, were found to be in a state of shock and fear.

The incident has raised serious questions about the safety of pedestrians in Bokakhat town. The locals are demanding that the authorities take immediate action to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

The police have registered a case against the truck driver and are investigating the matter. The truck has been impounded, and the driver has been taken into custody for questioning. The police are also trying to identify the other riders who were involved in the incident.

This incident is a reminder of the need to ensure road safety and the importance of following traffic rules. It is imperative that such incidents do not happen again, and the authorities must take strict action against those who violate traffic rules and endanger the lives of pedestrians.