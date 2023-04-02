Assam: Head-on Collision between Trucks Kills 1 in Tamulpur

A fatal road accident occurred on the Rangia-Bhutan International Highway in Tamulpur during the early hours of Sunday.

The incident took place at Nine Mile when a dump truck carrying rock and sand collided head-on with a truck loaded with coal.

According to sources, the driver of the truck carrying coal died on spot.

Eyewitness said that the truck loaded with coal was travelling words Rangia, while the dump truck was coming from the opposite direction heading towards Bhutan. Due to reckless driving, the dump truck suddenly swerved to the wrong lane and crashed into the trucktruck carrying coal, causing a massive collision.

The accident caused a huge traffic jam on the highway. Local residents rushed to the spot to help with the rescue operation.

The police were also immediately informed, and a team of police officers arrived at the site to investigate the incident.

The driver of the truck carrying coal was identified as Manoj Sharma, a resident of Rangia. The police have registered a case and have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

Such accidents on the highway have become a common occurrence due to reckless driving, overloading of vehicles, and poor road conditions. The authorities concerned should take immediate measures to improve road safety and prevent such accidents in the future.

Earlier on March 25, as many as 22 female tea workers were injured in a road accident that occurred at Teok under Assam’s Jorhat district.

According to sources, the vehicle carrying the tea workers lost control and overturned on the side of the road, resulting in the injuries.

The incident was reported near Meleng tea estate at Teok.

It was learned that that tea workers were being transported to the estate for their daily work when the accident occurred.

Following the incident, all the injured women were rushed to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) for medical attention.

Last month, at least five persons lost their lives in a major road accident in Assam’s Sonitpur district.