Assam: 16-Year-Old Pregnant Girl Dies As Parents Try Delivery At Home

In between the strikes on child marriage in Assam, a 16-year-old pregnant girl died on her way to the hospital in the Bongaigaon district of Assam.

Reports have revealed that the girl developed complications after her family tried to get the baby delivered at home.

She was rushed to the Chalantapara Health Care Centre as her condition was getting worse. However, the doctors referred her to Bongaigaon from Chalantapara.

Unfortunately, the girl died while on her way to Bongaigaon. The Assam Police arrested Sahinur Ali, husband of the deceased and Aynal Haque, father of the deceased in connection with the matter.

Meanwhile, the Police are still investigation the case.

The case has come into light, at a time when the police in Assam have launched a massive crackdown on child marriage in the state as per the orders of the Chief Minister.

Till February 5, the total number of arrests stood at 2,278 across Assam. According to the data shared by Assam police, 139 persons were arrested in Biswanath, 130 in Barpeta, 126 in Dhubri, 123 in Baksa, 117 in Bongaigaon, 101 in Nagaon, 94 in Kokrajhar, 85 in Kamrup, 84 each in Goalpara and Udalguri district.

The mission was launched since February 3 after directives by the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to bring an end to child marriage and nab accused.

Meanwhile, the Assam CM has stated that the crackdown on child marriage will continue till state assembly elections 2026.

Over 2600 people have been arrested by the police across Assam till now. CM Sarma said, “Our crackdown against child marriage continues with 2,666 arrests made so far. The drive against this social evil will continue. We seek the support of the people of Assam in our fight against this social crime.”