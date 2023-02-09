Child Marriage Crackdown: Total Arrests Rise To 2,666 In Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday updated about the number of arrests made across the state in connection with the crackdown on child marriages.
CM Sarma informed that so far, as many as 2,666 arrests have been made in the matter across Assam. This has risen from 2,441 arrests as of February 6.
The Assam CM took to Twitter to inform about the arrest count. He wrote, “Our crackdown against child marriage continues with 2,666 arrests made so far.”
“The drive against this social evil will continue. We seek the support of the people of Assam in our fight against this social crime,” he further wrote.
Earlier on Monday, the CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had informed that the number of arrests in connection with child marriages in the state stood at 2,441.
Taking to Twitter today, CM Sarma updated about the number of arrests in the case so far. He wrote, “Total arrest so far - 2441. Crackdown against Child marriage continues in #assam.”
This comes as the massive crackdown of Assam Police on child marriage cases across the state enters the seventh day. The police’s action including arrests of those involved in underage marriages has come following direct orders of the chief minister.
It may be noted that as of Sunday, February 5, the total number of arrests stood at 2,278 across Assam. According to the data shared by Assam police, 139 persons were arrested in Biswanath, 130 in Barpeta, 126 in Dhubri, 123 in Baksa, 117 in Bongaigaon, 101 in Nagaon, 94 in Kokrajhar, 85 in Kamrup, 84 each in Goalpara and Udalguri district.
The manhunt was launched since February 3 after directives by the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to bring an end to child marriage and nab accused.
Meanwhile, the Assam CM has stated that the crackdown on child marriage will continue till state assembly elections 2026.
A total of 4,074 cases related to child marriage were registered by the police. The CM had directed the police to carry out a probe as he had got inputs about child marriage being rampant in the state.