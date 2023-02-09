Child Marriage Crackdown: Total Arrests Rise To 2,666 In Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday updated about the number of arrests made across the state in connection with the crackdown on child marriages.

CM Sarma informed that so far, as many as 2,666 arrests have been made in the matter across Assam. This has risen from 2,441 arrests as of February 6.

The Assam CM took to Twitter to inform about the arrest count. He wrote, “Our crackdown against child marriage continues with 2,666 arrests made so far.”

“The drive against this social evil will continue. We seek the support of the people of Assam in our fight against this social crime,” he further wrote.