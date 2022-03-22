Assam: 16,000 TET Qualified Candidates to be Appointed by June

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that 16,000 TET qualified candidates will be appointed by June this year. The chief minister announced this today at the ongoing budget session of the Assam Assembly.

However, the chief minister said that passing TET exam doesn’t mean that they have been appointed as teachers.

Meanwhile, CM Sarma further stressed on increasing the number of schools and colleges in the minority areas. “The schools and colleges in the minority dominated areas should be increased for the development of the people,” he said.

Moreover, the chief minister also stressed on setting up of model schools in every constituency and also asked the MLAs to submit the list.

Also Read: AIUDF MLA Compares Jinnah with RSS