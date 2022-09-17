Assam

Assam: 17 Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested in Biswanath

The Bangladeshis were arrested by the Jingia Police from the banks of Brahmaputra at Baghmari.
As many as 17 Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested in Behali in Biswanath district of Assam on Saturday.

The Bangladeshis were arrested by the Jingia Police from the banks of Brahmaputra at Baghmari.

According to reports, the Bangladeshi nationals had entered into India through Cooch Behar. They carried tourist visas to enter into India.

They had travelled to many religious places across India. They had also allegedly organised religious meetings in various places including Delhi, Ajmer Sharif, etc.

The police said that the persons had been camping in Biswanath from September 13.

Meanwhile, all the 17 persons are currently being interrogated by the police.

