CISF Jawan Found Dead at His Home In Assam's Golaghat

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan was found dead at his residence in Assam’s Golaghat district on Friday night.

Sources said the body was found in a decomposed state at his residence located at Baruahgaon in Khumtai.

The deceased CISF jawan has been identified as Ashok Phukan.

Meanwhile, police reached the scene to assess the situation. Further investigation is on.

Earlier today, a student of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Guwahati was found hanging in his hostel room.

The deceased, identified as one Surya Narayan Premkishore, was a Btech student.

The reason for him taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

Sources said Surya, who hails from Kerala, was found hanging in his hostel room. No sucide note was recovered.