Assam: 18 People Fall Sick After Consuming ‘Prasad’ in Majuli

As many as 18 people including three children fell sick in Majuli district of Assam after consuming ‘Prasad’ at a religious function on Friday night.

The people attended a religious function in Maharichuk area near Garmur and after consuming Prasad they complained of stomach ache and vomiting.

All of them were immediately admitted to the Sri Sri Pitambar Dev Goswami District Hospital.

The local administration suspected it to be food poisoning.

Deputy Commissioner of Majuli district, Pulak Mahanta told ANI, “The people were immediately admitted to the hospital. Their condition is now stable.”

Earlier, around 10 children have fallen critically ill after consuming phenyl in Tinsukia district of Assam on Friday.

The incident has occurred at an Anganwadi centre in Tinsukia’s Kakopathar.

According to reports, the teacher at the Anganwadi distributed phenyl to the children instead of milk.

The children have been admitted at the Tinsukia Civil Hospital for treatment.