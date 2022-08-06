Assam: Registrar of Bhattadev University Arrested for Taking Bribe

Officials of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam arrested the Registrar of Bhattadev University at Pathsala in Barpeta district for allegedly accepting bribe.

The arrested person has been identified as Sri Guru Prasad Khataniar.

He is currently under police custody. Further action is being taken.

It may be mentioned that the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption are in full action in their fight against corruption. In July, the Assam Police had issued two helpline numbers for people to report any bribery cases and also urged citizens of the state to report any kind of monetary demands made by government employees.

Many state government employees have been caught red-handed in the last month after the department stepped up its vigil against anti-corruption activities.