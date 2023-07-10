40 People Hospitalized After Food Poisoning in Assam's Sivasagar

As many as 40 people were hospitalized following an incident of food poisoning at Sivasagar’s Bokota Kaivarta village, reports emerged on Monday.
The doctors have assumed the poisoning to be caused due to consumption of food at a religious ceremony held at the village.
The affected persons reportedly showed symptoms of diarrhea, vomiting and fever after consuming the food.
According to the sources, 13 people including five children are being treated at Lakwa model hospital. The other affected persons were taken to Joysagar civil hospital.
In another incident that came to light on July 6 this year, 72 people were hospitalized due to food poisoning. The incident took place at Shantipur village of Assam’s Jonai.
As per reports, the food poisoning was caused due to consumption of ‘Prasad’ at a Namghar of the village during a religious gathering.