Assam: 72 People Hospitalized Due to Food Poisoning In Jonai

As many as 72 people including men, women, and teenagers were hospitalized following an incident of food poisoning in Dhemaji district of Assam.
As per reports, the food poisoning was caused due to consumption of ‘Prasad’ at Shantipur Namghar of Abmanola village in Jonai.
It is learned that a religious gathering was organized at the village on Wednesday. The locals were reported to be shown various symptoms including fever, headache, stomach ache, and vomiting and body pain after consuming ‘Prasad’ at the gathering.
According to reports, the affected persons are being treated by a team of doctors setting up a temporary camp in the village. Meanwhile one person is sent to Dhemaji for better treatment as he is reported to be in critical condition.