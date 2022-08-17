Assam: 19 Cattle Heads Rescued In Separate Incidents

A total 19 cattle heads were rescued by Guwahati police in two separate incidents on the outskirts of the city on Tuesday.

According to reports, a team of East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) from Sonapur intercepted a Tata Yodha truck with eight cattle which were being smuggled.

Two persons were arrested in connection it, identified as Sadikul Rahman and Baharul Islam, both hailing from Nagaon.

In another incident, a team of EGPD from Basistha PS rescued 11 cattle heads from Jorabat. The truck was intercepted when the cattle was being smuggled from Morigaon to Byrnihat on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, police arrested the driver and another occupant in the vehicle, identified a Manjur Ahmed and Najim Uddin, both from Hojai.

Earlier this month, Assam police foiled a cattle smuggling bid at Kaliabor in Nagaon district.

As many as 34 cattle heads were seized from a truck that was intercepted at Bagori in Kaliabor.