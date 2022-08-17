Sarbananda Sonowal Named In BJP's Parliamentary Party Board, Central Election Committee

Union minister for ports, shipping and waterways and former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was a noted inclusion as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced its parliamentary party board and central election committee.
BJP announced an 11-member parliamentary party board today.
The newly constituted board will be headed by the party’s national president Jagat Prakash Nadda.
It will consist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and defence minister Rajnath Singh.
The new additions to the board include Yediyurappa, Sarbananda Sonowal, K Laxman, Sudha Yadav, BL Santosh, Satyanarayan Jatiya, and Iqbal Singh Lalpura.
Meanwhile, Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan have not been included in the list.
Moreover, the ruling party has also constituted a 15-member Central Election Committee that will also be headed by JP Nadda.
It will consist PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, BS Yediyurappa, Sarbananda Sonowal, K Laxman, Sudha Yadav, BL Santosh, Satyanarayan Jatiya, Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Bhupendra Yadav, Devendra Fadnavis, and Om Mathur.