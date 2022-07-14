Assam: 19 Villages in Sivasagar Affected Due to Heavy Storm

Normal life has been disrupted in over 19 villages after a heavy storm hit Dikhowmukh in Sivasagar district of Assam early on Thursday morning.

Several trees have been uprooted and electric posts broken due to the storm. A huge loss of property and livestock of people has also been incurred.

Meanwhile, the road connecting Gaurisagar with Dikhowmukh has been completely blocked after the storm.

A person identified as Mridul Khaund and his wife have been injured after a tree fell over their house.

However, no human casualties have been reported.

The local residents had to clear the roads themselves as no officials of the district administration had arrived at the area after the storm.

One of the local residents said, “Properties worth Rs 1 lakh in each household have been destroyed due to the storm. All kinds of communication have been disrupted. Roads have been blocked and power supply snapped as electric posts have been broken.”