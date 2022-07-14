Tripura: 3 Die of Asphyxia While Cleaning Tank, 1 Critical

Three workers have died due to asphyxia while cleaning an abandoned septic tank at Sabroom in South Tripura.

Meanwhile another person is in a critical condition and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

According to locals, the tank was not being used by the owners for a long time. The incident occurred when one worker out of the four deployed to clean the tank fell unconscious after entering into it. The other three workers jumped in to rescue him. They also started to faint due to toxicity inside the tank.

The workers were rescued by the fire brigade officials who reached the spot after the incident.

The deceased have been identified as Abdul Kalam Sheikh (29), Saidul Islam (19) and Bhajan Singh (40). The injured person has been identified as Ratan Dey (28).