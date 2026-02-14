Assam: 19-Year-Old Arrested For Brutal Murder In South Kamrup

In a shocking incident from Assam's South Kamrup district, a 38-year-old man was allegedly murdered, and his body was dumped in a field on Saturday morning.

The incident was reported at Ghoramara under the Palasbari constituency. According to sources, the deceased has been identified as Moilas Rabha, a resident of Tetua village. His body was discovered lying naked in a secluded field by residents, who immediately alerted the village headman and informed the police.

Villagers alleged that a 19-year-old youth, identified as Hunmoni Rabha from the same locality, had assaulted the victim during the night. Taking advantage of the darkness in the isolated area, the accused reportedly brutally attacked Moilas Rabha. Sources claimed that after the assault, the accused allegedly attempted to destroy evidence by pouring petrol on the victim’s mobile phone, slippers, and clothes and setting them ablaze.

On discovering the body, villagers launched a search and reportedly found the accused injured and lying in a room. In a dramatic turn of events, some residents detained the suspect and tied him to a tree near the scene before police arrived. Authorities later took the accused into custody.

Police have recovered a hammer from the spot, which is suspected to have been used in the murder. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.