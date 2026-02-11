Assam Woman Murdered with Alcohol and Drug Injection; Two Held

A sensational murder case has come to light in Assam’s Duliajan after a woman was allegedly drugged and killed by two young women.

The deceased has been identified as Lucky Chaliha, a resident of Natunpara area in Duliajan. According to police sources, two women, namely Akashitara Saora of Harihar Path and Baby Nahardeka of the Oil Officers’ Residential Area (Servant Quarter), have been arrested in connection with the case.

Both accused are currently in police custody, and marathon interrogation was underway at Duliajan Police Station.

As per the FIR lodged by the victim’s family, the accused allegedly gave Lucky Chaliha alcohol and later injected her with drugs. The family has claimed in their complaint that the injection was administered after she had consumed liquor, following which her condition deteriorated rapidly.

Chaliha was reportedly taken to the Oil India Hospital in Duliajan in an unconscious state. However, doctors declared her brought dead upon arrival.

The deceased is survived by her two-year-old daughter. Police sources confirmed that the child is currently safe and in stable condition.

Meanwhile, police have sent the body to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death. The police is probing all possible angles, and also the motive behind the alleged crime.

