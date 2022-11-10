Assam

Assam: 2 Abductors Gunned Down In Encounter At Hatsingimari

After gunning down the two abductors, police also rescued two people who had been kidnapped by them.
Two abductors were killed in an encounter with police in Assam's Hatsingimari | REPRESENTATIVE
At least two abductors were neutralized in an encounter with police on Thursday at the Assam – Meghalaya border at Hatsingimari in the South Salmara-Mankachar district of the state.

After gunning down the two abductors, police also rescued two people who had been kidnapped by them.

Officials identified the neutralized abductors as Sahidul Islam and Jamirul, who were killed in the incident.

Police also said that they rescued Biskash Chetia, a resident of Guwahati and Abu Ilyas Ahmed, a resident of Goalpara, from captivity.

They further informed that one of the abductees, Bikash Chetia, is a taxi driver by profession in Guwahati.

According to reports, both the persons had been abducted on November 5 by the miscreants, after which police had launched a manhunt which culminated in the encounter.

