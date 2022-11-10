Centre Extends Deadline For Settlement Of Bru People In Tripura

The Centre on Thursday extended the deadline for the resettlement of displaced Bru people in Tripura to February 23, 2023, according to Tripura Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma.

This comes after Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and Deputy CM Varma reviewed the progress made in the resettlement of Brus in the state on Wednesday.

According to Deputy CM Varma, there are as many as 6,302 Bru families that have been identified to be resettled at 12 locations in Tripura.

In addition, a total of 4,171 families have already been given settlement across 10 locations in the state, he mentioned, adding that the process to resettle the remaining families is underway.

He also informed that a total of 2,326 houses have been constructed for the purpose of resettling the Bru people across the state.

It may be noted that Bru people, displaced after they fled from Mizoram in 1997 after ethnic clashes, have been living in Tripura for the past 25 years.