Centre Extends Deadline For Settlement Of Bru People In Tripura

The Centre on Thursday extended the deadline for the resettlement of displaced Bru people in Tripura to February 23, 2023, according to Tripura Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma.
This comes after Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and Deputy CM Varma reviewed the progress made in the resettlement of Brus in the state on Wednesday.
According to Deputy CM Varma, there are as many as 6,302 Bru families that have been identified to be resettled at 12 locations in Tripura.
In addition, a total of 4,171 families have already been given settlement across 10 locations in the state, he mentioned, adding that the process to resettle the remaining families is underway.
He also informed that a total of 2,326 houses have been constructed for the purpose of resettling the Bru people across the state.
It may be noted that Bru people, displaced after they fled from Mizoram in 1997 after ethnic clashes, have been living in Tripura for the past 25 years.
They are to receive free ration and Rs 5,000 per family every month for sustenance for two years, as a part of the Rs 600 crore package that had been announced for their resettlement.
Moreover, Rs 1.5 lakh one-time financial assistance and a further Rs 4 lakhs for construction of permanent houses will be handed to the families.
The process to resettle the displaced Bru community in Tripura had begun in April 2021. An agreement was signed on January 16, 2020 to permanently resettle them in Tripura.
The agreement came about two years since another pact signed in June 2018 which sought to repatriate them to Mizoram. However, it was rejected by the migrants who said that they had not been “properly consulted” in the matter.