Assam: 2 ABSU Members Attacked by Drug Addicts in Udalguri

Two members of the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) have been critically injured after they were allegedly attacked by drug addicts in Assam’s Udalguri district.

The incident has been reported from Udalguri’s Sonai Alichinga area.

The ABSU members who were the victims of the physical assault are spokesperson Mithinga Basumatary and treasurer Arkihita Basumatary.

As per reports, the ABSU members had launched a drive to eradicate drug smuggling from Sonai area on Thursday night. During this drive, the duo was attacked by a group of drug addicts.

Meanwhile, the Udalguri Police arrived at the spot and managed to arrest two drug addicts. The arrested accused has been identified as Romeo Daimary and Manoj Daimary.

The ABSU members have been shifted to a hospital where they are currenlty undergoing treatment.