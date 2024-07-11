Assam: 2 Accused Held in Dibrugarh Mob Lynching, Others Absconding

The Dibrugarh Police on Thursday apprehended two youths involved in the gruesome murder of a youngster in the Alubari locality.
The apprehended youths have been identified as Deepjyoti Rajbongshi and Biju Rajbongshi, sources said.
A manhunt is underway by the police to nab the other accused youths involved in the incident who are currently absconding.
It may be mentioned that, reports surfaced that a youngster named Tomlu Sonar (24) was allegedly lynched to death by a group of youths in Assam's Dibrugarh district on Wednesday night.
Sources said that Deepjyoti Rajbongshi attacked Tomlu with around 11-12 youths in retaliation for a previous altercation. Tomlu incurred critical injuries and was consequently rushed to the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) for urgent medical treatment.
Despite efforts by doctors to save him, the youth tragically succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, sources informed.