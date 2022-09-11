Assam: 2 Advocates Held for Brokering Marriage of Rape Victim

Two advocates were arrested for brokering marriage of a minor rape victim with her accused in Assam’s Abhayapuri on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Musha Ali and Lutfur Rahman, were arrested under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act 2012 for making agreement papers for marriage of the rape victim with her accused violating the law.

The lawyers said, “The agreement paper was made six months ago upon request from both sides. The victim’s guardians agreed that she would get married after attaining the age of 18 and until then the accused will refrain from contacting her and cannot marry anyone else. Both sides agreed to the settlement and the accused and the guardians, as the victim was a minor, signed the declaration.”

They said they have been arrested in a conspiracy claiming it is not violation of law as the request for agreement paper was made from both ends.

The police have also arrested the rape accused in connection to the case.