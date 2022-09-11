PM Modi To Visit Uzbekistan On Sep 15 To Attend SCO Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Uzbekistan on September 15-16 to on a visit to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit.

Leaders there are expected to review the grouping’s activities over the past two decades and discuss the prospects of multilateral cooperation.

A statement from the ministry of external affairs said that the summit will be attended by leaders of member states of SCO, observer states, secretary general of the SCO, executive director of the SCO regional anti-terrorist structure (RATS), president of Turkmenistan and other invited guests.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Samarkand at the invitation of the President of Uzbekistan to attend the 22nd meeting of the council of heads of state of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the statement added.