Assam: 2 Armed Miscreants Killed In Police Encounter

Two armed miscreants were killed in an encounter with police in Assam’s Chirang district in the early hours of Tuesday.

As per reports, the encounter took place at the Khungring area under the Runikhata police station in Chirang district. One Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) was injured during the gunfight.

Speaking to reporters, Dr LR Bishnoi, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) said, "Based on secret information a police team of Chirang district launched an operation at Choudhaguri village, near Khungring at around 1.30 AM and the encounter took place.”

"Two armed miscreants were killed during the encounter and Additional Superintendent of Police Prakash Medhi was also injured. One among the deceased persons was identified as Mahanta Narzary, who was a former member of the National Liberation Front of Bodoland (NLFB)," he added.

"The ASP received bullet injuries in the wrist of his right hand, and was rushed to a hospital," he further said.

Additionally, the police had recovered two 9 mm pistols from the encounter site.

