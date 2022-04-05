Assam

Illegal Sawmill Busted In Assam's Dibrugarh, Timber Seized

During the raid, a modern machine used for cutting timber along with a large quantity of timber were seized.
Illegal Sawmill Busted In Assam's Dibrugarh, Timber Seized
Representative Image
Pratidin Time

Assam forests department on Monday busted an illegal bench mill at Mohanbari in Dibrugarh district.

During the raid, a modern machine used for cutting timber along with a large quantity of timber were seized.

Meanwhile, a massive operation to stop such illegal mills operation from Dibrugarh has been initiated by the forest department.

Acting on specific information, a team from the Dibrugarh Forest range office launched a search operation and busted the illegal bench mill.

“We will continue our raids against the illegal functioning of bench mills,” said a forest official.

Also Read: Arunachal Man Gets 20 Years Jail For Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl

Assam
Dibrugarh
Timber
illegal sawmill

Related Stories

No stories found.