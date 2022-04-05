Illegal Sawmill Busted In Assam's Dibrugarh, Timber Seized

Assam forests department on Monday busted an illegal bench mill at Mohanbari in Dibrugarh district.

During the raid, a modern machine used for cutting timber along with a large quantity of timber were seized.

Meanwhile, a massive operation to stop such illegal mills operation from Dibrugarh has been initiated by the forest department.

Acting on specific information, a team from the Dibrugarh Forest range office launched a search operation and busted the illegal bench mill.

“We will continue our raids against the illegal functioning of bench mills,” said a forest official.

