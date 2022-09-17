Assam: 2 Arrested for Sheltering Bangladeshi Nationals in Biswanath

Two persons have been arrested from Behali in Assam’s Biswanath district for allegedly giving shelter to 17 Bangladeshi nationals.

The arrested duo has been identified as Samsul Haque and Jeherul Haque, both residents of Baghmari.

The duo was arrested by the Biswanath Police for giving shelter to the 17 Bangladeshi nationals that were arrested on Saturday.

The Bangladeshis were arrested by the Jingia Police from the banks of Brahmaputra at Baghmari.

According to reports, the Bangladeshi nationals had entered into India through Cooch Behar.

They had travelled to many religious places across India. They had also allegedly organised religious meetings in various places including Delhi, Ajmer Sharif, etc.

The police said that the persons had been camping in Biswanath from September 13.