Assam: 2 Arrested in Bokajan for Illegally Transporting Gibbons

The Assam Police rescued two Gibbons and arrested two persons in connection to this in Assam's Karbi Anglong district.

The gibbons were rescued after intercepting a truck in Bokajan on Sunday.

According to the police, the intercepted truck was illegally smuggling the endangered species from Manipur through Karbi Anglong. The seized truck bears registration number AS-01 PC-3927.

Meanwhile, the police arrested two persons in connection to the incident. The arrested smugglers are Mohammad Waris and Naowa Meitei, both residents of Imphal.

The police also informed that the gibbons have been handed over to the forest department.

An investigation has been further launched into the incident.

Last month, rare species of animals were rescued from the cluthes of smugglers in Guwahati. Two golden jackals and one tiger cub were rescued from the Kamakhya Railway Station.

As per reports, the animals were rescued from the Lokmanya Tilak Express. One person was arrested in connection to this incident. The animals were reportedly being transported from Guwahati to Mumbai.